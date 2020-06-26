Conway Police need help locating a missing and endangered person

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, the Conway Police Department responded to 3302 New Road in reference to a missing person.

According to police, Shawn Roberts left his home on Wednesday after his wife went to bed, and she has not seen him since. Officers determined that Roberts may be in danger.

He is a white male, 5’10, 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He left in a black Volkswagen Rutan with SC license 130528W.





If you see him or his vehicle, please contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

