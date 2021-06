CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man they say swiped credit cards that do not belong to him on multiple occasions.

Police say Joe Clayton II, 54, is wanted for three fraud charges relate to using credit cards that do not belong to him. He is 6’2″ and weighs 234 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police at 843-248-1790.