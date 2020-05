CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is looking for Richard Paul Shade, Jr., last seen around 6:30 p.m. on May 9, 2020 on Alcazar Ct. in Conway.

Shade Jr. is 72 years old, 229 lbs. and 6 feet tall. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweats and a black plaid flannel shirt, driving a White Ford F-150.

The tag number of his vehicle is PH13010. If you have any information on Shade Jr., call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.