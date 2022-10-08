CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man last seen Wednesday, Oct 5.

Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, was last seen Wednesday near Cedar Lane while on his way to the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police.

He’s described as 5’11” and roughly 180 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt with jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.

