CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Jaylen Romance Boyce was last seen near Sawyer Street in Conway.

He is a 5’1, 140-pound black male and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black New Balance slides.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.