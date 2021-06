CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a fraud case.

Lindar Givens, 35, is described as being 5’1″ and 195 pounds. Her last know address is on 5th Avenue in Conway, according to police.

Police are also searching for the person in the picture below. They are also wanted for questioning in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.