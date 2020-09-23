Conway police seek help locating suspect in Tuesday night shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police officers are looking for suspects in a shooting that occurred on Boundary Street Tuesday.

Around 8:20 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call with possible injuries. Two injured people were found on scene and transported to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The scene was secured Tuesday night, detectives determined the unknown suspects fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Conway Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident, please call (843)248-1790.

