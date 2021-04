CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking for help identifying a person caught on security footage following an incident at a motel early Friday morning.

The person in the photos appears to have a braided hairstyle and be wearing a black jacket with the word “dodge” written on it, according to police.

The person was caught in the photos after an incident at the Delta Motel in Conway. If you have any information you are asked to call 843-248-1790.