CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department is seeking help in locating a man wanted in an incident at the Coastal Club Apartments on April 18.

Alvin Sanantonio Rowe, Jr. is wanted as the suspect of an open investigation into pointing and presenting of firearm at the apartments, according to police.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790. Count on News13 for updates.