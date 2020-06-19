Conway provides relief for small businesses

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway said it recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had and will continue to have on its business community.

At the June 15 Conway City Council meeting, City leaders designated approximately $380,000 of CDBG funds to go towards a program for business owners in the City.

As part of the program, business owners will be able to: apply for reimbursement up to $5,000 for rental/mortgage assistance; and apply for reimbursement up to $5,000 in funding to assist them with expenses related to COVID-19.

This is to include any purchase of personal protective equipment or cost related to the conversion of outdoor dining.

Business owners interested in applying can find eligibility requirements and the application on their website beginning June 19. The business relief program will be on a first come, first serve basis.

