Conway receives $1 million grant for wastewater infrastructure upgrades

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway announced it has been awarded a $1 million grant Monday for upgrades to the cities wastewater infrastructure.

The grant will be used toward the Crabtree Force Main and Park Hill Pump Station project. The city received a $6 million grant earlier in the year for the initial funding of the project, according to a news release.

“This grant provides continued critical funding to the city of Conway to upgrade our sewer system to handle the level of growth we’ve seen over the past few decades,” Deputy City Administrator and Grant Coordinator John Rogers said. “This project is critical to any future economic development and is equally important for us to continue providing the level of service our residents and business owners expect.”

Upgrading the Crabtree Pump Station is part of the proposed project. It is located near Mill Pond Road in the Crabtree Swamp area. The wastewater infrastructure is strained when levels are above capacity, according to the release.

The Crabtree Pump Station handles one-third of the cities population, in addition to flow from the City of Loris, the Town of Aynor and parts of North Myrtle Beach.

The city wants to increase the size of the lift station and run a parallel line to increase this capacity, this, according to the release, will help during peak rain events. This will also improve the community’s wastewater services as they continue to grow both inside and outside of the city.

The project is underway and is expected to be completed by August 2024.