Conway Riverwalk construction will be finished by Wednesday

(CONWAY, SC WBTW) Construction on the Riverwalk in Downtown Conway will be finished by tomorrow.

Conway city officials tell News13, the Riverwalk will be open to the public in its entirety by tomorrow after being closed in stages for reconstruction. All of the decking was replaced.

The reconstruction was on the books prior to Hurricane Florence, but City officials tell News13, flood waters which rose well above the Riverwalk intensified the need for reconstruction.

“After the storm we went in and nailed down all the boards that came up from the storm, but we wanted to go in and replace all of that because again before the storm we were supposed to do this project, but after it really showed that we absolutely have to redo the decking,” Taylor Newell, spokesperson for the City of Conway said.

The City plans to begin construction on the transient docks on the Riverwalk next.