Conway soldier welcomed home by crowd after being deployed for almost a year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A soldier from Conway received a special welcome home after being deployed for almost a year.

Specialist Daniel Cole was greeted with a crowd as he met his family Wednesday in the terminal of the Myrtle Beach airport. Cole has been serving with the 228th Signal Brigade for the past 11 months.

While there were some recognized people there, many of the faces were new, all of them friendly.

“I was expecting a little bit of a crowd,” Cole said. “But, it was nice to see the amount of support I had in just a bunch of new faces and everyone was there just to greet me home.”

Cole was stationed in Kuwait and spent most of his time in Afghanistan.

