Conway woman charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon after stabbing

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Police charged a Conway woman with armed robbery with a deadly weapon after they say she stabbed a man in the chest.

Horry County police responded to a call about a stabbing at 1:38 a.m. on Sunday near Old Reaves Ferry Road, which is near Conway. A man said he invited a friend over, but she tried to steal from him and they got into a fight, according to the report.

A witness broke up the fight after the two were on the ground. When the man was separated from the woman, he said he noticed he was stabbed in the chest, according to the report.

Police said they saw a puncture wound to the chest of the victim. The woman fled from the scene before police arrived.

Lyndsi Cannon, 31, was identified as the suspect and found in her car in Conway. She was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Police did not find the knife in the car or on the ground near the fight.

She remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a pretrial.