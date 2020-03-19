Conway woman charged with robbing a man at gunpoint

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police charged a woman with armed robbery and kidnapping after an early morning incident on Sunday.

Police were called to a suspicious person complaint at 4:30 a.m. on Boundary St. and were told by a victim he had just been robbed at gunpoint. The victim had lacerations on his face and hands and had injuries to his mouth, police said. He declined medical treatment, according to the report.

Leanna Melinda Green, 30, of Conway, was arrested in Conway on Monday and charged with armed robbery, assault, and kidnapping in connection to the incident.

Green remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $50,000 bond.