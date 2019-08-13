Conway woman charged with sexual criminal conduct with a minor

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman has been charged with sexual criminal conduct with a minor.

Christina Matthews, 39, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner. Matthews was arrested on Friday.

Police spoke with the juvenile victim and the victim’s family, who said Matthews performed the sexual acts on June 29 while the juvenile pretended to be asleep, according to Horry County Police. “It was further alleged that the suspect had provided alcohol to the victim as well,” the officer said in the report.

Matthews is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

