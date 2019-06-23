Cooler today as scattered showers expected

Scattered thunderstorms expected as midday approaches, but these storms will not be as strong as previous storms this weekend. Today will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 80s. It will feel very muggy as dewpoints are in the upper 60s. As high-pressure sets in the beginning of the week, the hot, humid weather will continue. Expect scattered storms each day, but just an afternoon isolated thunderstorm. Rain chance will amp up in the middle of the week, and even though storm chances return, it will remain hot and humid.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s beaches, mid to upper 80s inland.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of T-storms. Lows in the lower 70s beaches and uppers 60s inland.