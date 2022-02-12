Cooler Tomorrow and Monday

Today was the last day for above normal temperatures. We will have high temperatures in the upper 50s tomorrow, and low 50s on Valentine’s Day (Monday). Sunday night will be much chiller as well with temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures will increase rather significantly for Tuesday, upper 50s at the beaches, and near 60 inland. Temperatures will continue to warm for the next couple days. For Wednesday, upper 60s inland, and mid 60s for the coast. Thursday expect mid 70s inland, upper 60s for the Grand Strand.

Clouds will begin increasing on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. The main effects of this front will not be until Thursday night into Friday. The system will bring a decent amount of rain, moderate to heavy downpours at times. Some may be thunderstorms.