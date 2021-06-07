Cop befriends Florida teen who accidentally rear-ended her patrol car; attends his graduation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When a Tampa teen named Quintin crashed his car on Interstate 4, the panic set in.

Not only was he at fault, but he had rear-ended a patrol car. He was sure he’d be in trouble. Worst case scenario: thrown in jail.

Fortunately, Quintin was not injured. Neither was the deputy, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Vance.

They talked, and Vance reassured the teen that he wouldn’t be thrown in jail.

“Simply put: accidents happen,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that the teen wasn’t speeding or distracted.

“Eventually the two chatted for so long, Quintin ended up inviting Sergeant Vance to his graduation, which was set for the following day. It was an offer she said she couldn’t turn down!”

Vance showed up to his graduation on the next day to make sure he was okay and to congratulate him. The sheriff’s office shared a photo from the big day on Facebook.