Coronavirus cases in NC top 8,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100,000 coronavirus tests have been completed in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS is reporting 8,052 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

A total of 269 deaths are being blamed on the virus while 477 hospitalizations are associated with it.

Seven counties do not have any confirmed cases of the virus – Camden, Hyde, Graham, Swain, Madison, Yancey and Avery. Mecklenburg County has reported the highest county – 1,407.

Eight-five percent of COVID-19-related deaths across the state are patients 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died in connection with the virus.

Nursing homes and residential care facilities make up 1,405 cases and 125 deaths in the state.

There are at least 702 cases associated with correctional facilities across North Carolina.

On Thursday, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina’s efforts to flatten the curve are working. But Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday certain benchmarks need to be hit before the state can begin to reopen.

The governor has extended his stay-at-home order until May 8.