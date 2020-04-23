Coronavirus cases in SC near 5,000; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 161 new cases of the coronavirus, and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.
The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Horry: 6 new (196 total)
Marion: 0 new (22 total)
Dillon: 5 new (28 total)
Marlboro: 1 new (33 total)
Darlington: 7 new (92 total)
Florence: 19 new (195 total)
Georgetown: 1 new (36 total)
New cases in other SC counties:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Fairfield (1), Greenville (22), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6)
Testing in South Carolina
As of April 23, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,615 positive and 11,365 were negative. A total of 44,463 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Hospital Bed Capacity
As of this morning, 4,747 hospital beds are available and 6,642 are utilized, which is a 58.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
