Coronavirus cases in SC near 5,000; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 161 new cases of the coronavirus, and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.

The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 6 new (196 total)

Marion: 0 new (22 total)

Dillon: 5 new (28 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (33 total)

Darlington: 7 new (92 total)

Florence: 19 new (195 total)

Georgetown: 1 new (36 total)

New cases in other SC counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Fairfield (1), Greenville (22), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6)