Coronavirus cases in SC surpass 4,000, death toll reaches 116

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 163 new cases of COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,086 and those who have died to 116.

Of those 7 deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence (1), Richland (1), and Lexington (1) counties.

Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley (1), Lee (1), and Horry (1) counties. One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 11 new (167 total)

Marion: 6 new (14 total)

Dillon: 1 new (11 total)

Marlboro: 6 new (25 total)

Darlington: 3 new (52 total)

Florence: 19 new (121 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (34 total)

Other counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Dorchester (6), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4)