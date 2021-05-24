Coroner: 32-year-old man died from gunshot wounds in Captain Archie’s shooting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting Friday in North Myrtle Beach has been identified as a 32-year-old Longs man, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The man, identified as Durance McCray, died from injuries he sustained in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s on Little River Neck Road.

Officers at the scene found multiple shell casings near a trash dumpster in the parking lot and were told over a police radio that a person with a gunshot wound was already at the hospital, Dowling said. An officer at the hospital later found a black BMW with a large amount of blood inside in a hospital parking lot, Dowling said.

A witness also told officers he saw someone fire multiple shots into the vehicle, Dowling said. Count on News13 for updates.

