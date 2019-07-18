18-year-old man dead in UTV incident in Murrells Inlet

Troopers say the man operating a John Deere Gator UTV struck a box trailer that was parked in the area.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – An 18-year-old man has died following an incident involving a UTV in Murrells Inlet.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday at Wachesaw Plantation East off Riverwood Drive.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway responded to the incident.

Troopers say the man operating a John Deere Gator UTV struck a box trailer that was parked in the area. The trailer was on the 18-wheeler but not connected to the cab, according to troopers.

The driver of the Gator died from his injuries. The man’s name has not been released, as family has not yet been notified.

