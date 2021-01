DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington woman’s death has been ruled a homicide after she was shot Thursday, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Shanice Williams, 22, died after being shot around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area Oak Street as she was leaving work, according to Hardee.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.