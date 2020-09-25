Coroner: Death of Darlington teen ruled homicide in Thursday night case

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The death of a Darlington teenager Thursday night is being ruled as a homicide, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The incident occurred around midnight within Darlington City limits, Hardee said. The name is currently being withheld while the family is being notified.

Details are limited in this developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

