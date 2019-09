DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly crash in Darlington.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. at 2421 Society Hill Road near Kennedy Street and Mont Clare Road. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee is at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.

Count on News13 at wbtw.com for updates as we work to gather more information.