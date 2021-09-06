Coroner identifies 2 people from the Grand Strand killed in fiery crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people from the Grand Strand were killed in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County.

Xavious Dereef, 21, of Pawleys Island, and Kenisha Tucker, 18, of Georgetown, both died in the crash, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

The crash happened at about 2:05 p.m. on Friday on Salem Road near Gravel Pit Road. A 2020 tractor-trailer was traveling south on Salem Road when a Dodge Durango SUV ignored a stop sign and was hit by the tractor-trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SUV caught on fire and both Dereef and Tucker were killed, according to troopers.

