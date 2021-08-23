Coroner identifies Hartsville man who died in a car crash after striking a tree

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was killed in a crash after his car struck a tree in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee has identified the man as 37-year-old Hector Chavez.

The wreck happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Secondary 14, also known as Billy Farrow Highway, just outside of Darlington. According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, Chavez was heading west in a pickup when it ran off the left side of the road. Chavez overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the road, Lee said. The truck hit a tree and a house.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.