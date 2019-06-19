Coroner identifies human remains as those of missing Murrells Inlet man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The human remains found at a home in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park have been identified as those of a missing Murrells Inlet man.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy reported on Wednesday the remains were identified as Hubert Clodfelter through dental records.

Clodfelter was reported missing by his daughter, who said she hadn’t been able to contact him for two years. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, reported that he was last seen in March, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Irene Clodfelter has been charged in connection with his death, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County. She also was charged with desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder in Horry County.

Irene Clodfelter told police she believed her son was responsible for the death and wrapped Clodfelter’s body in plastic to conceal the crime, according to warrants obtained by News13. She found her husband’s body dead under their beach home on May 28, warrants say.

The Associated Press reports that Clodfelter’s son is dead.