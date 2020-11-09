Coroner identifies man who died in fatal collision following high-speed chase in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner has identified a man who died Sunday morning in a head-on collision following a high speed police chase through Florence.

Around 5:37 a.m., Florence police officers responded to the Marathon Shop on the Loop on Second Loop Road to a burglar alarm.

Officers found a vehicle behind the store and saw Keith Lamar Davis, 20, of Spartanburg, leave out the back of the building. Davis left in the vehicle, tried to hit officers and collided with a fuel pump.

The person then sped off toward Irby Street. Officers tried to catch up and found out the vehicle Davis was driving was stolen.

The high speed chase ended after Davis’s vehicle collided with another vehicle. Davis died in the collision.

The incident is currently under investigation. No additional details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

