Coroner identifies victim in Conway shooting, child still in critical condition

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The coroner has identified the victim in a shooting Monday night, where one person died and a child was severely injured.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Suggs Street for a shots fired call with injuries, according to the Conway police department.

When officers arrived on scene, it was determined 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham was dead with a gunshot wound, CPD said.

A child, 2-years-old, has life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, and was transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

There is no suspect at this time. Detectives are currently investigating, details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.

