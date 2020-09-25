Coroner identifies victim in Wednesday shooting near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting outside of Conway Wednesday evening.

Chris Dontell with the Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Walter Lee Myers III, 29. According to police, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Warf Drive around 5 p.m.

Myers was pronounced dead on scene due to multiple gunshot wounds, according to Dontell. Horry County Police are still investigating.

