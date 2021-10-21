Coroner ID’s man who died in fire after barricading himself, dog in home during eviction call in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County coroner has identified the victim of a fire in Longs after a barricade situation Wednesday morning.

Andrew Brent Lewis, 49, was being served an eviction when he barricaded himself inside his home in the 2400 block of Water Tower Road near Highway 90.

Deputies then noticed smoke and the home was quickly engulfed in flames, according to authorities. Lewis and his dog both died from injuries sustained in the fire, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is still investigating. Count on News13 for updates.