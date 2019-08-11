DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Coroner has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s deadly crash on State Park Road.
Antonio Anderson, 27, of Mullins, died Saturday as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.
The wreck happened on State Park Road around 7:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Anderson, who was the only occupant of the 2007 Honda SUV, was heading south when he veered off the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
- Fallen Ohio soldier: ‘If I die … for America, I do not call it a tragedy, I call it a glory’
- Frontier offers free flights to people with a certain colorful last name
- Coroner IDs victim in deadly Dillon Co. crash
- Deputies respond to reports of fight at Darlington American Legion
- Tennessee murder suspect and prison escapee Curtis Watson in custody