Coroner IDs victim in deadly Dillon Co. crash

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Coroner has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s deadly crash on State Park Road.

Antonio Anderson, 27, of Mullins, died Saturday as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The wreck happened on State Park Road around 7:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anderson, who was the only occupant of the 2007 Honda SUV, was heading south when he veered off the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.