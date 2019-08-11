Coroner IDs victim in deadly Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Saturday’s deadly crash on Green Road in Lake City.

Dustin Lloyd Shay Feagin, 27, of Lake City was pronounced dead at an area hospital where he was transported after the crash, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 10:35 a.m. on Green Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Feagin, who was the only occupant of a 2007 Nissan, veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.