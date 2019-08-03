Coroner IDs victim in deadly Longs crash

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Friday’s deadly crash in Longs.

Elizabeth Manos, 56, died Friday after a wreck on Highway 9 East, near Rum Bluff Boulevard.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the A Plus Auto Sales, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Manos was traveling in a Mercedes SUV was heading north in the parking lot when they struck two parked cars, hit a fence and went into a ditch before overturning.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

It’s not clear whether anyone will be charged in the crash.

