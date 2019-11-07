Coroner investigates death of 2-year-old in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The coroner’s office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler in Dillon.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the 2-year-old died in Dillon County at about 3 a.m. on Thursday. Grimsley was called after the toddler, who lived off Pee Dee Church Road, was taken to the hospital.

The toddler’s body is being sent off for an autopsy, Grimsley said.

No further details about the toddler are being released at this time.

