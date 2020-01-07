Coroner: Man, daughter killed while hunting in SC died of ‘buckshot’ wounds

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A coroner has provided more details on the deaths of a father and his 9-year-old daughter who were killed while hunting in South Carolina.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Kim, 30, and Lauren Drawdy both died from “buckshot wounds to the torso.” He ruled the deaths accidental.

The coroner said it was likely one shot that hit both of the victims.

Buckshot is described by several hunting websites as the largest type of “shot” used in shotgun shells. As indicated in the name, it was created for hunting medium to large game animals such as deer. The shot bursts in the air, releasing multiple projectiles.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, on Barracada Road in Walterboro when Kim and Lauren Dawdy were shot after being mistaken for a deer.



