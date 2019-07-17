Coroner: Missing swimmer’s body found and identified

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s office has identified a body found in the Lumber River.

Yesterday, John Thomas went under the water at Rice Field Cove Landing, and never came back up. A body was recovered earlier today, and shortly afterwards was positively identified by the coroner’s office. Thomas was 41 years of age.

Here’s the news release shared with News13 from the Horry County Coroner’s office:

The body of the missing swimmer from Rice Field Cove Landing on the Lumber River near Nichols was recovered this morning by search crews. He was identified as John Thomas. Mr. Thomas was 41 years old and from Mullins. Preliminarily, the death is consistent with a drowning. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Results from that are expected to take several months. Michelle McSpadden

Deputy Coroner

Horry County Government

Horry County Coroner’s Office

Horry County police started investigating a missing person case involving a 41-year-old distressed swimmer on the Lumber River near Nichols, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department. HCPD and Horry County Fire Rescue were called around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a “swimmer who had been swept away near Rice Field Cove on the Lumber River.”

