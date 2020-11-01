Coroner: one dead in Scranton stabbing Friday night

Florence County, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a stabbing Friday night in Scranton.

Florence County Sheriff’s office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident along Old Manning Road. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken says the victim was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Monday.

