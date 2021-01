HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The coroner has released the name of the Horry County Fire and Rescue volunteer that was killed in a deadly motorcycle crash on Holmestown Road.

Timothy Hurney, 20, was killed in a crash on Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The crash happened around 2:26 p.m. on the 400 Block of Holmestown Road between 707 and Scipio Lane.

Hurney was a volunteer with Horry County Fire and Rescue at Station 20 on Scipio Lane.

Info. regarding the death of #HCFR Vol. Tim Hurney. pic.twitter.com/xdp5IEaqXZ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 31, 2021

LATEST HEADLINES: