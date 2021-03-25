Councilmen respond to private investigator’s report on sexual encounters at massage parlors in Horry County

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – At least two local council members agree a private investigator’s sexual encounters at massage parlors, which were paid for by Horry County taxpayers, went too far.

“As far as I’m concerned, he took it way too far,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught. “To me that’s more than just a fine line, when you go ahead and start participating in the act.”

News13 reported on Wednesday the details of a private investigator’s sexual encounters at local massage parlors paid for with the public’s tax money. The investigator was working on behalf of multiple police agencies in Horry County in an undercover operation to expose the massage parlors.

Taxpayers paid for at least 46 sexual encounters at the parlors from March 2019 to December 2019, according to the 126-page investigative file provided by the Horry County solicitor’s office.

“Taxpayer money to me is secondary to the fact that they were doing something that was morally or ethically wrong,” Vaught said. “Money is just money and I don’t look at it from that standpoint. I look at it from the standpoint of if that’s what he was authorized to do, then someone’s head needs to roll.”

North Myrtle Beach councilman Harry “Hank” Thomas said he agrees. “I would ban the actual engagement of sexual activity by investigators who are paid through taxpayer monies,” Thomas told News13.

Battle Law Firm, working for the police agencies in Horry County, hired Robison Investigations to investigate massage parlors in Horry County, including “any illicit sexual or money laundering activities.”

Vaught said he thinks the investigator likely was acting on his own during the encounters. “I don’t believe the Battle law firm, knowing them, the principles, as well as I know them, that they would authorize this type of procedure. I think this guy was doing it on his own.”



The City of North Myrtle Beach said in a statement it did not hire the investigator. “The City did not hire the investigator and did not direct the manner in which the investigation ensued,” said Patrick Dowling. public information officer.

Vaught said Horry County Council will likely be briefed about the report in an executive session. “I’m not sure if it will ever come to our taking an action or police or somebody taking an action,” Vaught said.

“If they knew nothing about it, and he was doing it on his own, and he is dead, there’s nothing we can do besides say this is specifically prohibited from going this far.”

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the primary investigator hired in the undercover operation has since died.

Battle Law Firm hasn’t responded to a request for a comment.