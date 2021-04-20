Couple to end 3,000 mile walk across America in Myrtle Beach, six month journey for a good cause

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One couple is about to reach their goal of walking across America.

From Huntington Beach, California, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Grace Nesseth and Matt Grooms are close to finishing their nearly 3000-mile walk from coast to coast.

The journey they call ‘The Golden Road’ started on October 2nd and has taken them across about a dozen states, brought them once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including a proposal, and granted them the opportunity to raise money for a charity, Grace’s mom started years ago.

“My brother had cancer when he was 11. He’s great now. He’s 30. She started cleaning homes to make money on the side and going to his appointments as well. When he got better, she had all these clients, so she kept the cleaning company, but she wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” Nesseth said.

Nesseth said her mom started ‘Time in a Bottle’ because she knew how valuable time was and how it’s something you don’t think about is making sure your house is clean.

The non-profit organization cleans homes for children battling life-threatening illnesses for free.

“Right now, it is just in a town in Iowa, but we are trying to spread it to more cities and cleaning companies and help out more families,” Nesseth said.

Since October, each day has been an experience unlike the day before for the couple. They sleep somewhere different every night, meet hundreds of new people daily, all while walking across 11 states for a good cause.

When they take their final steps on ‘The Golden Road’ in Myrtle Beach on May 1st, the couple says it will be emotional and rewarding.

“It’s just such a long duration. It’s not like a couple of weeks kind of deal. We’ve been doing this six and a half months and it will end up being seven months,” Grooms said.

With their finish line in reach on what’s been a long half a year journey, the couple encourages people to take similar challenges, but mental and physical preparation is key.

“Just being able to adapt especially on the walk it’s very day by day, you can’t have everything planned out. Some days aren’t going to go as planned so just being easy-going with the process…I think anybody could do it I just think you have to want to,” Grooms and Nesseth said.

Grooms and Nesseth gained a large social media following as they have shared their journey since day one on Tik Tok and Instagram.

So far, they’ve raised about $60,000 in donations. Their goal is $75,000 before they reach Myrtle Beach on May 1.

The couple says they are planning a celebration at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar in Myrtle Beach and plan to give a speech, share their experience, and put on one last fundraising effort.

To donate to the non-profit or learn more, click here.