Couple with down syndrome finds love amid the pandemic

(CNN Newsource) – Even the socially distanced world of COVID-19 can’t keep love from blossoming; one Minnesota couple isn’t letting the pandemic keep them from tying the knot in a celebration that may mean even more to the bride’s mother.

For the first time in months, it was supposed to be a date night out on the town.

“I was crying in the car and out of the car and then there was rose petals inside,” Maggie Erickson said.

But, when Erickson pulled up to St. Paul’s neighborhood cafe on Friday, she knew this was different.

“I always wanted to have it at my work place,” Aidan Kilgannon, Erickson’s fiancé said.

Kilgannon has worked there for three years. The couple, with down syndrome, met seven months ago.

“I felt that she was the one,” Kilgannon said.

Kilgannon told CNN he’d been planning every last detail since the day he met Erickson.

“He just went down on one knee and asked me,” Erickson said.

But, perhaps the moment meant even more to Erickson’s mom. Cathy raised her as a single mother and refused to set limits on what she could do.

“In our case, Maggie’s developed substantial independence,” Cathy said.

Now, in her final stages of her own fight against stage four pancreatic cancer, Cathy couldn’t be more proud of the young woman she raised.

“I just couldn’t imagine not being here, because I enjoy our life so much,” Cathy said.

While a fever has put Cathy back in the hospital for now, she has vowed to do all she can to be there the day her determined daughter takes her walk down the aisle.

“I know she’s ready I just have to make sure I’m ready,” Cathy said.