Court allows NC bowling alleys to reopen; Gov. Cooper requests stay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An association representing bowling establishments across North Carolina can reopen immediately following a court’s ruling on Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge James L. Gale presided over the order that will allow members of the North Carolina Proprietors Association, Inc. to “immediately resume operation of their bowling alleys.”

The alleys must comply with mandatory operational guidelines which include limiting the number of patrons in the business, all patrons over the age of 2 wearing a mask with exceptions, and keeping one lane empty between bowling groups.

Read the order and guidelines

The order outlines 15 guidelines that must be followed.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has filed for a motion for stay until the Court of Appeals or Supreme Court can hear or decide on the matter.

Cooper has asked for an expedited review of the motion for stay – saying the reopening of bowling alleys can possibly cause “irreparable” harm.

On response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Cooper released the following statement:

Hospitalizations and positive cases are reaching record highs while the Governor works to get schools open and prevent the state from going backward on restrictions. The Governor will immediately appeal this ruling that harms both of these efforts.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) also released a statement:

“This court decision reflects the difficult reality that the Governor has chosen winners and losers in North Carolina’s economy without any justification or consistency, devastating some family businesses while helping others. “The Governor’s inconsistent approach to closing businesses has been unfair, inequitable, and thus illegal from the start. I continue to urge the Governor to produce a plan for all North Carolina companies, to communicate that plan, and to help businesses comply with consistent protocols so they may safely operate.”

