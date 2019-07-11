Court docs: Virginia woman found in garage smoking cigarette after fatally stabbing mother

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents have revealed new information about a woman accused of stabbing her mother to death in Virgina.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Christa Joanne Pohorence with second-degree murder and stabbing while in the commission of a felony on Tuesday after her mother, 72-year-old Marsha Joan Pohorence, was found dead inside a home on Abingdon Lane.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Christa Pohorence called 911 and told dispatchers that she had stabbed her mother.

Responding deputies found a knife near Marsha Pohorence’s body, which was surrounded by what appeared to be blood. Christa Poherence was found in the garage and smoking a cigarette, the criminal complaint stated.

When interviewed by deputies, Pohorence admitted to poking at her mother with a chef’s knife to threaten her, the criminal complaint stated.

Pohorence claimed this happened during an argument the two had had over two days regarding her mother “doing as (she) asked her to do.” She then admitted to cutting her mother, poking at her multiple times and then stabbing her in the chest, according to the criminal complaint.

Pohorence is being held at the Gloucester County Jail without bond, has not requested a bond hearing, and her attorney is asking that she get a psychological evaluation.