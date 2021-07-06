Covid-19 delta variant in SC; SCDHEC seeing cases increase

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — SCDHEC officials are seeing a rise in delta variant cases in the state. The CDC classifies this strain as a variant of concern and are warning people to get vaccinated as it is available. Officials are also saying that the delta variant is making unvaccinated people sicker and seeing the numbers increase by the day. Currently there are 10 confirmed cases in South Carolina of the delta variant, according to SCDHE’s Covid-19 Dashboard, 6 in the Lowcountry, 3 in the Midlands and 1 in the Pee Dee.

“With the delta variant contributing to more and more cases worldwide we need to be encouraging all of our unvaccinated friends and families to get their shots now,” Dr. Jonathan W. Knoche, public health medical consultant, says.

With school just a few months away Knoche says it’s up to parents and guardians to also do their parts in getting vaccinated. Especially, to protect themselves and others who aren’t eligible for the vaccine like children younger that 12 or people who are allergic to it.

“Parents should make sure that they are fully vaccinated as soon as possible as well as family members who are 12 and older. This will also protect kids from progressing to MISC or MC,” Knoche says.

Scott Curry is am infectious disease professor at MUSC. He says it’s time for people to get serious and take action.



“The people that are declaring Covid to be over are going to be in for a nasty surprise this fall. If the US government cant achieve it’s dream of having 70% of this nation fully vaccinated in time for preventing viral replication of population – yea we’re going to have a lot more Greek letters coming out of the WHO variant scheme,” Curry says.

DHEC officials say they aren’t changing any recommendations when it comes to fully vaccinated people. They are, however, encouraging people to continue to get vaccinated. For more information on when and when you can get vaccinated click here.

