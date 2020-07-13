COVID-19 testing costs now reimbursable for uninsured in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolinians without health insurance can now apply to have COVID-19 testing costs reimbursed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The agency announced that tests provided by healthcare providers enrolled in Healthy Connections Medicaid on or after March 18 are now covered through the new COVID-19 Limited Benefit Program.
Uninsured South Carolina residents who provide a Social Security number and have a qualifying citizenship or immigration status are eligible for reimbursement.
They can apply online or over the phone. Current Healthy Connections Medicaid members do not need to apply for the new program.
