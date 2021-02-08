COVID vaccinations available for people 65 and older in Robeson County

A nurse shows to the press a vial of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign inside River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – People who wish to get a COVID vaccine in Robeson County may do so if they are a healthcare worker or are 65-years-old or older.

All appointments through February 11 have been booked, but limited walk-in appointments are available.

The vaccination clinic schedule for the Robeson County Health Department for Feb. 8-11 is as follows:

Clinic hours for Mon, Feb. 8 are 8:15 am-5:15pm.

Extended clinic hours are available Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 10. Hours for these 2 days are 8:15 am-6:00 pm.

Clinic hours for Thursday, Feb. 11 are 8:15am-3:00pm

Friday, Feb. 12-Building Closed

Vaccine appointments may be scheduled for the week of Feb. 15-20. The schedule for those dates are as follows:

Clinic hours for Mon, Feb. 15-Fri, Feb. 19 are 8:15 am-4:15 pm

Clinic hours for Sat., Feb. 20 are 8:30 am-12:00 pm

To schedule an appointment, you can call (910) 671-3216, (910) 671-3220 or (910) 671-3255. Appointments can also be scheduled by email to covid19vaccine@hth.co.robeson.nc.us.

In your email, please include your name, date of birth, whether you are a health care worker or person age 65 and older, and also specify if you are scheduling your first or second vaccine (as well as when your vaccine is due — if scheduling your second vaccine).